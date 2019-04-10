Dwolla and Its Customers Win 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Des Moines, Iowa, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dwolla Inc., a financial technology company that helps businesses connect to the ACH Network, was named the Best B2B Payments Product by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.



In addition to Dwolla's win, many of the company's customers were similarly honored. Among the Dwolla customers honored are real estate investment platform GROUNDFLOOR which was named Best Crowdfunding Platform, and wholesale financial services company Kasasa, Ltd., which was named Best Consumer Lending Platform. Other winners include some of the biggest companies in the world like HSBC, Mastercard and American Express, as well as start-ups like Finastra, a British financial services company that was founded in 2017.



"We're honored to be recognized as the Best Crowdfunding Platform," said Nick Bhargava, co-founder and EVP of GROUNDFLOOR. "Since launching our company in 2013, we've always strived to make investing a seamless experience. Dwolla's technology has helped to make that possible for our investors and borrowers, and it's great to be recognized alongside them."



The awards, announced April 3, recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from all over the world.



"Being recognized by FinTech Breakthrough is an achievement in itself, but being named among our partners demonstrates our commitment to working and collaborating with the industry's very best," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "Dwolla has an outstanding reputation for delivering a superior experience. We congratulate them on this award and we are honored to be recognized alongside them."



Winning products and companies were selected by an independent panel of experts based on criteria including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.



"It's always an honor to be recognized by your peers," said Stephanie Atkin, Vice President of Marketing at Dwolla. "But to do so with so many customers—customers that are leveraging Dwolla to be as innovative as they are—is extremely satisfying. It's a sign of encouragement that what we are doing is working and it's working for our customers."



Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that offers businesses an onramp to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic funds-transfer system used by U.S. financial institutions that moves $43 trillion annually.



In addition to the FinTech Breakthrough Award, Dwolla has been nominated as a finalist for the 2019 NACHA Excellence in Payments Award and for three 2019 TAI Prometheus Awards including Technology Company of the Year, FinTech and InsurTech Company of the Year and CEO of the Year for founder Ben Milne.







#DWOLLApowers Innovative Companies







About Dwolla

Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that is changing the way businesses send and receive funds. The company offers a seamless, white label API platform to connect to the ACH Network to initiate payments.



Since 2008, when Dwolla began creating the ideal platform to move money, the company has helped move billions of dollars for millions of end-users annually for businesses of all shapes and sizes; in addition, Dwolla has been mentioned in Inc., Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Businesses that need to efficiently send or receive money and are ready for the future either use Dwolla—or they should. Learn more at http://www.dwolla.com.





About FinTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.



About GROUNDFLOOR



Founded in 2013 by Brian Dally and Nick Bhargava, GROUNDFLOOR opens private capital markets to a broader base of both investors and real estate entrepreneurs. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering a customizable real estate debt portfolio for short-term, high-yield returns. For real estate entrepreneurs, GROUNDFLOOR currently serves the residential fix-and-flip market, offering borrower friendly loan terms, like a deferred payment option, to give developers more control over their cash flow. While any resident of the United States can invest via GROUNDFLOOR's platform, the company is focusing its lending operations in 26 states. For more information on GROUNDFLOOR, visit www.groundfloor.com.



About Kasasa



Kasasa® is an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider. Based in Austin, Texas, with 450 employees, Kasasa® helps more than 900 community financial institutions establish long lasting relationships with consumers residing in their local markets through its branded retail products, world class marketing capabilities, and expert consulting. The company reinvented checking and is now reinventing lending through its latest patent-pending offering, Kasasa Loans™.



Learn more about Kasasa® 's innovative products and services:

Reward Checking

Accounts Kasasa Loan™ – The only loan with Take-Backs

Marketing & Technology

Websites That Sell

Consulting & Insights



For more information, please visit www.Kasasa.com, follow our blog at Kasasa.com/blog, or share with us on Twitter @Kasasa, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Jenna Humpal Dwolla, Inc. 5153394266 jhumpal@dwolla.com