Indico Selected for Startup Track at 2019 OnRamp Insurance Conference

BOSTON, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico will be a featured startup at the 2019 OnRamp Insurance Conference taking place April 11 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The event brings together leading corporations, investors and startups to highlight the latest trends and innovations disrupting and reshaping the insurance industry.



In addition to sponsoring the event, Indico was selected to take part in one-on-one sessions with innovation executives from participating insurance companies to discuss potential partnerships and solutions to accelerate their business initiatives. Indico will highlight how leading insurers are leveraging intelligent process automation (IPA) to automate complex and expensive document-based workflows such as claims processing, policy analysis, contract analysis, RFP responses, and customer support. These processes are mission-critical for many insurers, but existing approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective because of their inability to deal with the large amounts of unstructured content involved.

About Indico

Indico is a provider of Enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of AI and machine learning in a fraction of the time. For more information, visit. https://indico.io/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh, for Indico 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com