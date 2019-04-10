Entasis Therapeutics Announces Multiple Data Presentations at ECCMID 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision antibacterials to treat serious drug-resistant infections, today announced multiple data presentations on ETX2514SUL and ETX0282CPDP as well as its preclinical non-beta-lactam PBP inhibitor (NBP) program at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), taking place April 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.



In addition to two oral presentations and five poster presentations on the scientific program, Entasis Chief Executive Officer Manos Perros, PhD will present in an invitation-only industry panel discussion, "Therapeutics Pipeline Corner," to discuss Entasis' unique research and development strategies and updates on its portfolio of precision antibiotics.

"Results from these studies further demonstrate the potent antibacterial activity of our pipeline candidates against specific pathogens and further support the recent initiation of our ATTACK Phase 3 global pivotal trial of ETX2514SUL in patients with Acinetobacter baumannii infections and the continued development of ETX0282CPDP for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant Enterobacteriaceae urinary tract infections," said Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer, Entasis Therapeutics. "We look forward to discussing these new datasets and innovative strategies to combat the critical global issue of antibiotic resistance with the infectious diseases community at ECCMID 2019."

Oral Presentations:

Mini-Oral #300: A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous sulbactam-ETX2514 in the treatment of hospitalized adults with complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis

OE049 Mini-oral ePoster Session : Clinical trials with recently approved or late-stage development antibiotics

: Clinical trials with recently approved or late-stage development antibiotics Presenter : Subasree Srinivasan, MD

: Subasree Srinivasan, MD Timing : Saturday, April 13 th ; 2:45-2:50 pm CEST

: Saturday, April 13 ; 2:45-2:50 pm CEST Location : Arena 5

: Arena 5 ETX2514SUL in combination with imipenem/cilastatin was generally safe and well-tolerated in hospitalized patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis.

Panel Presentation: Therapeutics Pipeline Corner

Presenter : Manos Perros, PhD

: Manos Perros, PhD Timing : Sunday, April 14 th at 12:15-1:15 p.m. CEST

: Sunday, April 14 at 12:15-1:15 p.m. CEST Location: Arena 3

Oral Presentation #527: Discovery of a novel series of penicillin-binding protein 3 inhibitors as monotherapy for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections: rational design of biochemical potency and bacterial permeation

Oral Presentation Session OS100 : Novel antimicrobial agents and discovery strategies

: Novel antimicrobial agents and discovery strategies Presenter : Thomas Durand-Reville, PhD

: Thomas Durand-Reville, PhD Timing : Sunday, April 14 th ; 3:06-3:17 p.m. CEST

: Sunday, April 14 ; 3:06-3:17 p.m. CEST Location : Hall M

: Hall M An innovative, two-prong, rational design approach led to the discovery of a novel series of diazabicyclooctanone analogs with the potential to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

ETX2514 Poster Presentations:

Poster #P1185: The novel beta-lactamase inhibitor ETX2514 effectively restores sulbactam activity against recent global Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex clinical isolates

Poster Session PS069 : New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies

: New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies Presenter : Sarah M. McLeod, PhD

: Sarah M. McLeod, PhD Timing : Sunday, April 14 th ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST

: Sunday, April 14 ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST Location : Exhibit Hall, Ground Level

: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level ETX2514SUL demonstrated potent antibacterial activity against recent, geographically-diverse clinical isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex, including multi-drug resistant isolates.

Poster #P1186: The susceptibility of global isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii to ETX2514SUL and comparators

Poster Session PS069 : New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies

: New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies Presenter : Harald Seifert, MD, University of Cologne, Germany

: Harald Seifert, MD, University of Cologne, Germany Timing : Sunday, April 14 th ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST

: Sunday, April 14 ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST Location : Exhibit Hall, Ground Level

: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level ETX2514SUL had excellent in vitro potency, including against isolates of carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii that were pan-resistant to sulbactam, imipenem/meropenem, colistin, and amikacin.

Poster #P1953: Population Pharmacokinetic (PPK) and Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) Target Attainment (TA) Analyses of ETX2514SUL to Support Dosing Regimens in Patients with Varying Renal Function

Poster Session PS113 : Recent research on the pharmacokinetics and safety of antibacterial agents

: Recent research on the pharmacokinetics and safety of antibacterial agents Presenter : Nikolas J. Onufrak, PharmD, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics, Inc., NY

: Nikolas J. Onufrak, PharmD, Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics, Inc., NY Timing : Monday, April 15 th ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST

: Monday, April 15 ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST Location : Exhibit Hall, Ground Level

: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level The study showed that selected Phase 3 dosing regimens maximize PKPD target attainment for ETX2514SUL across a broad range of renal function.

ETX0282 (ETX1317) Poster Presentations

Poster #P1184: The novel beta-lactamase inhibitor ETX1317 effectively restores the activity of cefpodoxime against recent global Enterobacteriaceae isolates from urinary tract infections

Poster Session PS069 : New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies

: New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies Presenter : Sarah M. McLeod, PhD

: Sarah M. McLeod, PhD Timing : Sunday, April 14 th ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST

: Sunday, April 14 ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST Location : Exhibit Hall, Ground Level

: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level The combination of ETX1317 and cefpodoxime demonstrated potent antibacterial activity against a recent collection of geographically-diverse UTI isolates and was unaffected by resistance phenotypes.

Poster #P1991: Efficacy of Cefpodoxime proxetil and ETX0282 in a murine UTI model with E. coli and K. pneumoniae

Poster Session PS115 : Evaluation of diverse antimicrobials in vitro and experimental models

: Evaluation of diverse antimicrobials in vitro and experimental models Presenter : William J. Weiss, MS, University of North Texas (UNT) Health Science Center, TX

: William J. Weiss, MS, University of North Texas (UNT) Health Science Center, TX Timing : Monday, April 15 th ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST

: Monday, April 15 ; 1:30-2:30 p.m. CEST Location : Exhibit Hall, Ground Level

: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level The results demonstrate that ETX0282 rescues cefpodoxime efficacy in a urinary tract infection model with both E. coli CTX-M-14 and K. pneumoniae KPC-2 clinical isolates.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' targeted-design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting A. baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). Both ETX0282CPDP and NBP are powered by CARB-X. For more information, visit www.entasistx.com .

