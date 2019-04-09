Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Today's Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the April 9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTC: WCAGY , WRCDF ) securities between April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Wirecard investors have until April 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.

On January 30, 2019 the Financial Times reported that a Wirecard executive was suspected of using forged contracts to complete suspicious transactions. Then on February 1, 2019, the Financial Times alleged that a law firm hired by Wirecard discovered "serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts." On this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for the period spanning from 2015 to 2018, a senior Wirecard executive in Singapore had been accused of forging and backdating contracts, including falsifying accounts and money laundering; (2) an external law firm commissioned to investigate Wirecard's Singapore office had reportedly found evidence of "serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts"; (3) Wirecard had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wirecard securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 9, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

