FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KHC, CTL, CRCM and NIO

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Affected: July 6, 2015 - February 21, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in The Kraft Heinz Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting ("ZBB") and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company's organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company's pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that "main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese" were "tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018"; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company's Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Investors Affected: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CenturyLink, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Investors Affected: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Carecom, Inc. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the Company vets the caregivers and daycare providers listed on its website.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in NIO Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO's sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about NIO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

