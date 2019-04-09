Synchronoss Technologies Announces Entering into Patent License for Egnyte to become Synchronoss Patent Licensee
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) and Egnyte, Inc. today announce that they have agreed to a patent license and Egnyte is now a Synchronoss patent licensee. This license and settlement agreement amicably settled all litigation issues between the parties. The terms of the patent license and settlement agreement remain confidential between the parties.
