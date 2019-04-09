Gordon Brothers Names Leslie Zmugg General Counsel

Boston, MA, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON, April 9, 2019 — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today that Leslie Zmugg has joined the firm as its General Counsel. In this role, she will lead the firm's worldwide legal function.



Zmugg joins Gordon Brothers following a 20 year career at Caterpillar Inc., the world's leading heavy equipment and engine manufacturer, where she held senior level roles with increasing responsibility. Most recently, Zmugg was General Counsel and Secretary for Cat Financial, the financial services arm of Caterpillar. At Caterpillar, Zmugg gained extensive experience in global corporate legal affairs and complex financial transactions across multiple cultures, languages, and geographies.



Prior to joining Caterpillar in 1999, Zmugg worked at Kasowitz, Benson & Torres and Schulte, Roth and Zabel in New York, focusing on asset-based finance, bankruptcy, and corporate restructuring. Zmugg graduated from Fordham University School of Law and holds a bachelor's in Philosophy from Binghamton University, both in New York.



"Leslie's global perspective and experience in highly complex environments will strengthen our ability to rapidly execute for our clients to help them transform their businesses," said Ken Frieze, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. "I look forward to her contributions toward evolving the firm as we continue to expand."



"I am incredibly excited to be joining Gordon Brothers and supporting the next era of growth for the firm," stated Zmugg. "This is an incredibly vibrant business that has grown quickly all over the world. I'm excited to play an active role in the next chapter," she added.



Zmugg will assume the role of General Counsel from Michael Chartock, who will be launching a new litigation claims business at the firm. Zmugg will be based out of Gordon Brothers' Boston headquarters.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.



Blair Nelson Gordon Brothers bnelson@gordonbrothers.com