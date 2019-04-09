Aegion Subsidiary Awarded $5 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Project in Phoenix, Arizona

SAINT LOUIS, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation ("Aegion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, LLC ("Insituform"), has been awarded a contract valued at $5 million from the City of Phoenix, Arizona to complete the rehabilitation of over 32 miles of 8- to 15-inch wastewater pipelines using Insituform® CIPP. This is the third consecutive term contract awarded to Insituform by the City. Work on the project is expected to begin in mid-2019.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Insituform has rehabilitated over 75 miles of pipelines in the City of Phoenix over the past three years. Our local operations team has done an exemplary job strengthening our relationship with the City of Phoenix as well as with Dibble Engineering, the City's consulting engineering firm. We remain committed to continuing this strong project management and operational support throughout the duration of this project."

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at http://www.aegion.com/ .

