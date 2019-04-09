iTradeNetwork Announces A Free Webinar on iTradeFresh, A New Quality Analytics Tool for Fresh Produce

DUBLIN, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTradeNetwork --the leading global provider of supply chain software for perishables, will be hosting a free webinar on April 18th at 10am PT called Quality You Can Guarantee: Maximizing Brand Reputation and Increasing Sales with iTradeFresh . This webinar will focus on the importance of quality produce for retailers and the value of having a quality inspections solution to streamline your inspections, give you critical visibility and unparalleled insights into your supply chain operations, and ultimately increase sales with the highest quality produce on the market.



This retail-focused webinar will cover:

How to maximize brand reputation & sales by ensuring fresh, quality produce

The features and functionality of iTradeFresh that will give you the tools you need to streamline your operations and procure the best possible product on the market

How to derive even more value out of iTradeFresh with the iTradeNetwork Platform

Wills McMahon, the Product Manager for iTradeFresh, will be leading the webinar and answering questions live.

People interested in the webinar can sign up for free here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2283903751943214849

To learn more about iTradeNetwork and our most recent string of innovations, including iTrade Blockchain, please visit our website: https://www.itradenetwork.com/

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of on-demand supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries' most extensive trading partner network, ITN's collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN's growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com