Veritext Legal Solutions Experts to Speak at STARtech 19

LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces Rosalie Kramm and Kimberley Neeson, lead court reporters for the company, will be presenting at STARtech 19 taking place April 12-14, 2019, at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville.



The session is titled "Things I Wish I Knew When I Started a Court Reporting Business" and will take place on Saturday, April 13, 9:00-10:30 a.m. During this track, Kramm and Neeson, who both owned a court reporting business prior to joining Veritext, will talk about all the things they learned – how to deal with difficult clients, how to manage court reporters with varying skills and personalities and, most importantly, how to avoid the pitfalls that come along with owning your own court reporting business so you can be successful.

"We look forward to sharing our insights and experiences with the attendees at STARtech 19," states Kramm. "The path of a firm owner comes with many ups and downs. We look forward to talking through our experiences in hopes of helping others looking to start their own company, those who are already running their own company or just court reporters better understand the complexities owners are dealing with on a daily basis."

The Society for the Technological Advancement of Reporting (STAR) is a professional, not-for-profit organization that works toward the advancement of the latest technologies in the court reporting industry. Its over 700 members are court reporting firm owners and individuals engaged in or associated with the practice of shorthand reporting and/or operating a computer-assisted transcription system.

More information on STARtech can be found at https://www.staronline.org/mid-year-conference---summary .

