Two New Blockchain Companies ZEBI and XYO, Both Commence Multi-part TV Series on FMW Media Works Corp.'s TV Program "Exploring The Block," Broadcasting on the Fox Business TV Network

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp. announces featuring two blockchain entities, ZEBI and XYO Network, on its business TV program, "Exploring The Block." Both interviews will broadcast on the Fox Business Network and KRON-TV, San Francisco, CA, later this month.



On April 1, 2019, Sudheer Kuppam, Zebi's CEO, filmed the first of a 3-part series at the Nasdaq Marketsite in Time Square, NYC. He spoke in detail about the Company's product offerings and many benefits. Currently, Zebi's technology solution works in over 1000 hotels in India.

Additionally, airing on KRON-TV, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 6:30 AM PT, the "Innovators" business TV show will feature an interview with Zebi's CEO.

Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering while obtaining consent from individuals. The solution comprises of Zebi Chain™ to provide immutability to critical records, coupled with a central hub called Zebi Data Gateway which enables secure and instant data exchange through Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) APIs.

"We are excited to share more details about our commercially deployed blockchain products and related market traction on "Exploring The Block" through the upcoming series. We completed the first interview this past Monday at the NASDAQ Market Site, which will be airing later this month," said Sudheer Kuppam, Co-founder and CEO of Zebi.

Zebi's innovative, proprietary solution set became the first in the industry with patents pending.

On May 6-9, 2019, the filming of the second part of Zebi's televised series will occur on location with Sudheer Kuppam.

On May 13, 2019, XYO, the second blockchain entity, films on location at the Nasdaq Marketsite, interviewing Co-Founders, Scott Scheper and Markus Levin. Then on May 30, 2018, Co-founders Arie Trouw and Markus Levin come back for XYO's second film interview on location.

"We couldn't be happier to engage with the Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television audiences through the 'New to the Street' and 'Exploring the Block' TV teams," commented Markus Levin, Co-Founder and Head of Operations with XYO. "We see this as a good way to get the word out about how we're creating consumer and business value with what we've created - the world's first geospatial blockchain network backed by cryptography."

XYO create and develop powerful geospatial blockchain with a future deployment targeting high-data driven application from cars to smartphones. By utilizing the XYO Network and XYO Tokens, companies like Amazon and UPS can offer, as a premium service, an independently confirmed ledger to track every step of a shipment's progress, starting at the fulfillment center and ending with the package's secure delivery within the customer's home.

"We are excited to be welcoming these super smart blockchain companies, Zebi and XYO Networks that are implementing and executing their new blockchain solutions in the market place. These companies are working directly with FMW's business development team to teach U.S. companies the benefits and solutions blockchain provides," states Vince Caruso, CEO FMW Media Works Corp.

About Zebi

Zebi, founded in 2015 by Silicon Valley veterans, created a globally innovative big data platform with unique Blockchain and encryption technologies for tamper-proof and hacker-proof systems with an audit trail. Zebi's blockchain products - Zebi Asset Chain (Land Registry), Zebi AI Chain (Hospitality & Police) and Zebi Edu Chain (Education) are in commercial deployment while Zebi Tele Chain (Telecommunications), Zebi Fin Chain (Stock Trading) and Zebi Log Chain (Logistics) are in pilot mode. Zebi serves its customers from offices in India, Singapore, UAE, and USA; learn more at https://www.zebi.io/index.html#about-us.

About XYO

XYO, currently under development, wants to create a vast, geospatial blockchain-powered location to provide accurate, certainty-driven location data on everything from cars to smartphones.

The XYO builds upon an existing infrastructure of over 1,000,000 devices circulating in the world, distributed through their consumer-facing findable business. XYO's Bluetooth and GPS devices allow everyday consumers to place physical tracking beacons on the things they want to keep track of (such as keys, luggage, bikes, and even pets).

By combining location beacons with IoT and mobile devices, the XYO ecosystem plans to deliver the verified coordinates and data needed to execute smart contracts, run smart cities, foster financial transactions, and power a legion of location-centric applications. For more information, please visit https://xyo.network/.

About FMW Media Works Corp (FMW).

FMW, a global media production company, creates content and holds a license on two current TV business show brands, "New To The Street" and "Exploring The Block." Starting in 2009 with the launch of the "New To The Street" TV business show, FMW added "Exploring The Block" in March 2018 to serve the interests of the "BlockChain" cybercurrency communities. FMW broadcasts on FOX Business Network TV across the US and Canada, and to 47 million subscribers in Latin America. FMW partners exclusively with Cumulis Media for podcasts on the OG Network and digital marketing to their over 800 U.S. Radio Stations Viewers see both shows from Korean Broadcasting Stations and digital influencers and syndicates in South Korea, Latin America, and Australia. www.newtothestreet.com and www.exploringtheblock.com.

