U.S. Army Issues Sources Sought Notice For Hydrogen Fuel Cell

West Point, N.Y. , April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army issued a sources sought notice for one hydrogen fuel cell. Interested parties are to respond by April 11, 2019. Although this is not an opportunity that is open for bidding, responding to a sources sought notice can significantly boost one's chances of winning the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

334516, Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturing, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. The Army wants a small buisness to fufill the eventual contract. Responses to this sources sought are to be sent to Elisabet D. Wallace (elisabet.d.wallace.civ@mail.mil).

More details about this opportunity can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM).



