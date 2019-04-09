Shuttle Computer Group Creates Security Ecosystem with IPS, IP Cam, and FR Edge Computer Engine at ISC West

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world's leading designers of small form computers, will be demonstrating an entire security ecosystem at ISC West, the largest security industry trade show, April 10-12, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in booth #20120. The system connects Shuttle's IPS (Indoor Positioning System) and IP Camera/FR Edge computer engine with its SZ270R8 server to create a secure end-to-end facial recognition and person/item location tracking system.



"Shuttle is combining the best small form factor computers with our world-class facial recognition products to create everything you need to create a secure location and/or track people or inventory," said Robert Garcia, channel manager, Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. "They can be white labeled or sold as branded, so integrators have a choice in how to best present their solution."

IPS

Locate employees, patients, products, and more with Shuttle's IPS, which includes a credit-card shaped beacon that can be carried or worn connected to a gateway receiver. Enabled by a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) platform, the IPS offers an energy-efficient, easy to install security solution. The beacon transmits a signal to a receiver via Bluetooth which simultaneously passes real-time position records to a server; management software enables movement analysis for improved time management and security.

IP CAM and FR Edge

The new IP Cam and FR Edge create a formidable facial recognition system that recognizes specific faces; facial characteristics; multiple faces, even when walking by; gender; and age, within 0.2 seconds. The camera detects 70 facial feature points (eyes, eyebrows, mouth, nose, face contour, etc.) with an allowed comprehensive head rotation of ±15 degrees of in-plane rotation, ±10 degrees out-of-plane rotation.

The Shuttle FR Edge (FR engine) is a computing system that processes captured data and auto-syncs real-time face recognition images against a stored database for blacklist/whitelist management. In case of emergency, the system can run detection and recognition while off line and auto-syncs to the server once the network restored.

Applications

The IPS and IP Cam/FR Edge ecosystem can be used to control access to restricted areas; create safer environments; and gain valuable analytical insight in a myriad of vertical applications:

Corporate and Schools: track employee and visitor movement;

Medical/Elderly care: monitor patient and staff movement or lack thereof;

Factory/Warehouse: follow staff productivity and product inventory flow;

Retail: gender/age specific targeted marketing and ads;

Museum: auditory and visual exhibits can turn on and off automatically.

The IPS and IP Cam/FR Edge are currently available separately or integrated; each comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for gaming; streaming; digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries; as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com, or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

