SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CAG USX CRBP NTNX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Get additional information about CAG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/conagra-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Get additional information about USX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019

Get additional information about CRBP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/corbus-pharmaceutical-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

Get additional information about NTNX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nutanix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com