CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KHC, T, AMRN and MBT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Class Period: July 6, 2015 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Allegations: The Kraft Heinz Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants misrepresented that the Zero Based Budgeting ("ZBB") and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (ii) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the Company's organic sales growth and profitability; (iii) Defendants falsely represented the ability of the Company's pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (iv) Defendants falsely stated that "main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese" were "tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018"; (v) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company's Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (vi) Defendants failed to disclose known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Class Period: (A) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (B) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, AT&T Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Allegations: Amarin Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)

Class Period: March 19, 2014 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2019

Allegations: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MTS and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MTS knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MTS' level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MTS would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

