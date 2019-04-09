Precipio Identifies Manufacturer for its IV-Cell Media

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) announced today that it is negotiating a definitive agreement with a manufacturer to produce its IV-Cell media.



Over the past year, Precipio has been working to commercialize its patented IV-Cell media by offering the Research-Use Only (RUO) based media to large laboratory customers who offer cancer cytogenetics testing. As part of Precipio's continuous effort to expand and improve the economics of our business, it became apparent that the best alternative for Precipio would be to identify a manufacturing partner to produce the media for those customers. As a clinical laboratory and developer of these innovative products, Precipio prefers to outsource manufacturing to a company experienced in large-scale regulated manufacturing.

The manufacturing partner identified has the necessary experience and expertise, as well as scalable, large volume manufacturing capabilities. In addition, they have the embedded quality-control processes, and the various ISO-related certifications required to mass-produce the media for global distribution.

"This is an exciting time for us, as we move towards the start of commercializing the technologies we've developed," said Ilan Danieli, Chief Executive Officer of Precipio. "The company and its shareholders deserve to reap the benefits of the innovative products developed, as we translate ideas in the laboratory into products - and revenue, for the company."

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

