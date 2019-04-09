VelocityEHS Expands Chemical Management and Compliance Capabilities with Acquisition of ChemTel Emergency Response Services

CHICAGO, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today it has acquired ChemTel Inc., the industry-leading hazardous chemical transportation safety and compliance service provider. The acquisition combines ChemTel's emergency response operations center and hazardous materials transportation consulting services with VelocityEHS' award-winning MSDSonline chemical management platform to assist customers with virtually any hazardous chemical safety and regulatory compliance concern.



"ChemTel's solution set extends our chemical management reach and gives our customers broader capabilities around their chemical transportation and incident mitigation compliance requirements," said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. "They have an impressive team with deep domain expertise related to the complex regulatory issues around handling, transporting and utilizing hazardous materials. This is a natural extension to our SDS/chemical management platform and furthers our position as the industry's gold standard solution. We look forward to working together to simplify our customers' evolving regulatory compliance needs."

For more than 30 years, ChemTel has provided companies that manufacture, handle and transport hazardous materials with the 24-hour emergency response number necessary for compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT), OSHA and other regulatory requirements. The company's highly trained staff and state-of-the-art systems offer comprehensive incident mitigation assistance in emergency situations involving hazardous chemicals and materials. As one of the select few federally recognized Emergency Response Communication Call Centers, thousands of corporations, educational institutions and governmental entities rely on ChemTel to provide unmatched emergency preparedness and critical compliance support.

"We are thrilled to join the VelocityEHS team and bring our services and assistance to a wider audience of hazardous chemical customers," said Liz Theofilos, president of ChemTel Inc. "VelocityEHS' leadership, culture and dedication to providing best-in-breed technology and industry best practices reflects our own mission and vision to help keep workers, workplaces and the environment safe. Together we can help a broader group of customers more efficiently manage global regulatory compliance and be better product stewards, which ultimately improves the environment and creates safer working atmosphere for employees."

ChemTel will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VelocityEHS and continue to operate as part of the VelocityEHS team from their current office location in Tampa, Florida.

With over 10 million users worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider.

Trusted by more than 15,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia.