Hyperice, Inc. Launches Technology-Based Performance Optimization Program for Firefighters

IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperice Inc., a leading performance technology company known for its recovery and mobility devices, today announces the first performance optimization program specifically developed for firefighters and first responders. To further develop this initiative, the company has partnered with RULK, a leading training and conditioning specialist, well known for his raw functional training developed for first responders, firefighters, special ops teams and SWAT. Hyperice's program for firefighters is designed to incorporate their world class vibration technology, education and methodology. Their recovery and mobility devices will be utilized as a way to relax and loosen muscles, increase circulation and enhance range of motion and flexibility.



In an effort to create the most optimal working environment for firefighters and first responders, and to enhance performance and career longevity, the program will also include:

Firefighter specific performance optimization content, educational workshops, tutorials and protocols.

A firefighter and first-responder curriculum designed to enhance career longevity and optimize performance.

The launch of firefighter Wellness Pods, a "wellness room" concept providing easy accessibility to leading tools, established for warm up, rehabilitation and recovery.

"These incredible heroes have so much on the line while they are out there protecting and saving lives on a daily basis," said RULK. "They need to prepare and recover at the highest level so they can consistently perform at their very best. The synergy of my functional training methodology and Hyperice's technology will enhance performance, expedite recovery and improve health for all of our first responders."

It is well-known that the rigorous demands of firefighters and first responders take a toll on the body physically, resulting in muscle soreness and strains. These physical demands have led to injuries and ailments, often leaving them unable to perform at the highest levels both mentally and physically.

"As a performance technology company, we believe we can offer our devices and methodology to help enhance the health and wellness, and ultimately the livelihood, of these brave individuals," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We are excited to implement this first-of-its-kind performance optimization program in partnership with RULK as a way to educate firefighters and first responders on how they can properly take care of their physical health."

Hyperice will be demonstrating these protocols in Indianapolis at the Fire Department Instructors Conference through April 13th.

See RULK and Hyperice in action here: https://youtu.be/2a9or04jxwM and to learn more about Hyperice's performance technology, visit: https://hyperice.com/ .

About RULK and the Raw Functional Training:

Functional Strength and Conditioning Specialist, RULK, is known for his revolutionary program, RFT, Raw Functional Training, used by celebrities and professional athletes and best known for training elite military, firefighters, law enforcement, and ocean safety.

About Hyperice:

Hyperice is a global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, founded by Anthony Katz, specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. Hyperice's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.