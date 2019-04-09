Identiv to Showcase Expanded IoT Platform at ISC West 2019, Furthering Its Vision of Digitizing the Physical World

FREMONT, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) today announced that it will present its recently expanded Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio at ISC West 2019 , encompassing a wide range of physical and logical access control, video and data analytics, door readers, identity cards, visitor management, mobile security, telephone entry, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) solutions for physical and IT-secured businesses.



Event: ISC West 2019

Date: April 10 - 12, 2019

Location: Booth L13 // Sands Expo Center // Las Vegas, Nevada

Identiv will be showcasing demos of its complete portfolio of high-performance IoT solutions for government, banking, healthcare, critical infrastructure, retail, and other industries. The company will have some of its newly acquired and developed solutions on display, including:

Web/Cloud and IoT-Based Architecture: Newly acquired Freedom and Liberty Access Control product lines provide cloud-based, frictionless, cyber-secure access control. Freedom's software-defined platform and new mobile app enable IoT-driven access control for enterprises and governments. Liberty provides an entry-level, web-based scalable solution for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs).

Over two million tenants in 35,000 installations within residential and mixed-use properties depend on the Enterphone by Identiv telephone entry system for secure visitor access. Enterphone integrates with Freedom and Liberty and will be introduced to the U.S. market for the first time at ISC West. Secure IoT Tags: Identiv's high-frequency (HF) and ultra high-frequency (UHF) transponders bring smart identities and security to the IoT, digitizing and enabling high-growth applications, like medical devices, athletic apparel, and pharmaceuticals. Identiv's new Tamper Detection NTAG 424 DNA Tag strengthens IoT security for anti-counterfeiting, document authentication, supply chain traceability, data access, and customer engagement.

This year, join Mark Allen, General Manager, Physical Access Systems at Identiv, Mark Duato, Executive Vice President of Aftermarket Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions (DSS), and Joe White, President at A-1 Lock, as they present "In Between the Lock and Controller: Why Wireless Locks Are Changing the Game in Access Control" during ISC West.

Event: "In Between the Lock and Controller: Why Wireless Locks Are Changing the Game in Access Control"

Date: April 11, 2019, 11:00 AM - 12 PM (PDT)

Location: Sands 304 // Sands Expo Center // Las Vegas, Nevada

The International Security Conference and Exposition — also known as ISC West — is the largest event in the U.S. for the physical security industry, covering access control, alarms and monitoring, biometrics, IP security, video surveillance/CCTV, networked security products, and more. ISC West 2019 will be held April 10 - 12, 2019 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To meet with Identiv, visit booth L13 right outside the hall doors anytime during the event or schedule a meeting with an executive or product expert.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .