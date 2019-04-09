Sapience Analytics' CEO Brad Killinger to Speak on Outsourcing Transformation at the Sourcing Industry Group Global Executive Summit

PLANO, Texas, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapience Analytics , the market leader in the rapidly growing People Analytics segment, today announced Sapience Analytics' CEO Brad Killinger will be a featured speaker at the forthcoming Sourcing Industry Group Global Executive Summit , taking place April 15-17, at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Fernandina Beach, Fla.



The Global Executive Summit is put on by the SIG (Sourcing Industry Group), the premier global sourcing association, founded in 1991 that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. The event is attended by leading sourcing, outsourcing and procurement professionals, with three days of executive roundtables, more than 50 educational sessions and workshops, and career development and networking opportunities.

A leading provider of technology to help organizations optimize outsourcing governance, Sapience Analytics is a key sponsor of the event, a SIG global partner. Attendees are invited to visit Sapience at the Provider Showcase, where the company will demonstrate its outsourcing governance solution, currently used by major global enterprises to transform their outsourcing engagements for improved business outcomes.

On Wednesday, April 17, Sapience Analytics' CEO Brad Killinger will lead a lunch keynote and expert panel with Joseph Martinez, global chief procurement officer of BNY Mellon ; Linda Tick Chapman, president of Ontala Performance Solutions ; and Michael Megehee, president of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Atlanta, and senior strategic sourcing consultant at Windstream Enterprise . During this "How Do You Innovate to Buy Smart? Ask the Experts!" session, these sourcing leaders will speak to how they are driving transformation in sourcing and procurement with innovative tools and technology-enabled approaches such as outsourcing governance, software metering, lean / Six Sigma and robotic process automation.

