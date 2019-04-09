Lightbend to Sponsor Red Hat Summit and OpenShift Commons 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced that it will be an Emerald Sponsor at the 2019 Red Hat Summit along with F5, Netapp, Oracle, Pure Storage and Super Micro. Last year's Red Hat Summit attracted more than 7,500 attendees.



Red Hat Summit 2019 is being held Tuesday May 7 through Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The show is designed for organizations scaling technology and culture built on open source.

Lightbend is the developer of the Lightbend Platform, the most operationally robust solution for deploying Reactive microservices, adding the ability to infuse enterprise applications with intelligence based on real-time streaming and Machine Learning (ML). At Red Hat Summit 2019, during the OpenShift Commons Briefing, Lightbend will be showcasing its newest developments around streaming pipelines and how customers can succeed with real-time streaming.

In 2018, Red Hat and Lightbend launched a strategic alliance providing an integrated approach to building, deploying, and managing cloud-native applications built with Akka, Lagom, Play, Scala, and Java. Lightbend is now certified on Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform to offer elastic scalability and ultra-high resiliency with high responsiveness and ultra-low resource utilization.

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com .

