First Ever Star Trek™ Digital Decorations Now Available from AtmosFX®

Seattle, WA, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosFX, the Digital Decorating® company known for creating professional quality display effects for the home, announces the Star Trek: Beam Me Up Digital Decoration Collection; the result of a new licensing partnership with CBS Consumer Products. The new digital decoration is exclusively available starting today on AtmosFX.com and allows fans to feature virtual "beamed in" home appearances from their favorite Star Trek characters.



"The Star Trek: Beam Me Up Digital Decorations allow fans to go where no one has gone before and feature the images and voices of their favorite Star Trek characters as digital projections that beam into their parties and special events," says AtmosFX Co-Founder, Pete Reichert.



The AtmosFX Star Trek: Beam Me Up Digital Decoration collection incorporates characters from over 50 years of franchise history, including; Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.



"In addition to their favorite characters, we've designed the decorations to include multiple backgrounds and transporter effects that, when combined with a projector, will allow one, three, or even five fans at once to beam in or out using the effects from their favorite Star Trek series," Reichert says. "This adds a whole new level of interaction for Star Trek fans for their own parties or even at larger Star Trek events."



The collection features seven decorations displayable on a TV or monitor, or on windows and walls using a projector. Decorations are also available in AtmosFX's Hollusion™ mode which, when used with Hollusion Projection Material, creates the illusion of holographic projections of your favorite Star Trek characters in thin air. In addition, the collection comes with a variety of transporter effects that make it appear as if fans can transport themselves into their favorite Star Trek narrative.



"For more than a decade, AtmosFX has set the standard when it comes to digitally decorating for Halloween and Christmas, so we knew we would be well positioned to partner with one of the most iconic science-fiction franchises in the known universe," says Reichert. "With so many amazing characters in the Star Trek galaxy, our hardest choice was choosing which ones to include and deciding which of their most memorable quotes to use."



This Star Trek: Beam Me Up AtmosFX Digital Decoration collection is available as a high-definition digital download on April 10, 2019, exclusively at www.atmosfx.com/startrek.



About AtmosFX AtmosFX is the fastest growing digital decorating company in the world, helping people create amazing celebrations for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with digital decorations featuring entertaining, animated characters, and atmospheric scenes. AtmosFX offers a variety of beautifully animated, amusement park–quality decorations that can be viewed on any TV or monitor, as well as projected on windows, walls, ceilings, props and more. AtmosFX digital decorations are designed for both amateur home decorators as well as commercially licensed businesses, and professional haunters, and event producers.



AtmosFX was founded in 2007 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV producer, and Pete Williams, an animator, and TV show creator. Both were inspired by the high-end video installations they'd produced for amusement parks and museums. Customers today use AtmosFX Digital Decorations in more than 110 countries around the world.



To learn more about AtmosFX and its products, visit http://www.atmosfx.com



About CBS Consumer ProductsCBS Consumer Products manages worldwide licensing and merchandising for a diverse slate of television brands and series from CBS, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution, as well as from the company's extensive library of titles, Showtime and CBS Films. Additionally, the group oversees online sales of programming merchandise. For more information, visit www.cbsconsumerproducts.com.

Star Trek: Beam Me Up Digital Decoration projected on a wall



Star Trek: Beam Me Up Digital Decoration collection









Attachments

Michael Gills AtmosFX 2065999404 press@atmosfx.com