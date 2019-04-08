INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In AMRN, KHC, DPLO or VNDA To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Class Period: September 24, 2018 through November 9, 2018

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/AMRN

The case, Sharma v. Amarin Corporation, PLC et al., No. 19-cv-06601, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New Jersey against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding its REDUCE-IT study. The placebo given to patients in the study's control arm may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients, thus making Vascepa appear more effective than it actually was. The case has been assigned to Judge Brian R. Martinotti.

Company: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Class Period: July 6, 2015 and February 21, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/KHC

The case, Iron Workers District Council (Philadelphia and Vicinity) Retirement and Pension Plan v. The Kraft Heinz Company, et al., No. 19-cv-01845, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) the probability that Zero Based Budgeting ("ZBB") and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum; (2) that there were known trends that were negatively impacting the Company's organic sales growth and profitability; (3) the ability of the Company's pipeline of new products to generate organic growth; (4) whether "main-stays like Oscar Mayer [and] Kraft cheese" were "tangible drivers of [a] turnaround in the second half of 2018"; (5) that there were known trends that resulted in the intangible asset impairments associated with the Company's Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands; and (6) that there were known trends that resulted in the goodwill impairments affecting its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail divisions. The case has been assigned to Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Company: Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/DPLO

The case, Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01369, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior. The case has been assigned to Judge George H. Wu.

Company: Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2015 through February 11, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/VNDA

The case, Gordon v. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01108, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which the Company promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the Food and Drug Administration. The case has been assigned to Judge Allyne R. Ross.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

