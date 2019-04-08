Wilshire Quinn Provides $650,000 Cash-Out Refinance Loan in Saint Helena, CA

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Monday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $650,000 cash-out refinance loan in Saint Helena, California.



The commercial retail building is comprised of 2,880 square-feet on an 11,325 square-foot lot. The property was appraised this month for $1,435,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 45 percent on the transaction.

"Demand for retail space in Silicon Valley is extremely high and this surge in demand has spread to adjacent locations like Napa County, where there is not adequate inventory for retail businesses," Director of Origination Daniel Goldberg said.

Wilshire Quinn, a California bridge loan lender, typically funds in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn's typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

