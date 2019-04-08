Phoenix Life Sciences International Appoints Tekon Timothy Tumukon as Company's Head of Biosecurity Services

DENVER, CO, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC:PLSI) ("Phoenix Life" or the "Company"), an adaptive healthcare solutions company, today announced the appointment of Tekon Timothy Tumukon as the Company's Head of Biosecurity Services.



Prior to joining Phoenix Life, Tumukon headed the Republic of Vanuatu's ("Vanuatu") Department of Biosecurity as the department's director and played a key role in developing the country's biosafety framework. He accumulated strong bioscience knowledge during his almost 30-year career and held notable job roles that have well prepared him for his position with Phoenix Life. He served as Principal Plant Protection Officer in Vanuatu's Department of Livestock & Quarantine Services, was Vanuatu's Project Coordinator for Persistent Organic Pollution, served as Acting Principal Plant Protection Officer for the Vanuatu Quarantine & Inspection Services and was the Assistant Plant Protection Officer in Vanuatu's Department of Agriculture and Horticulture.

"As Phoenix Life begins to build out our plan for maximizing crop yield and biosecurity, and begin global distribution of plant based pharmaceuticals, we are excited about working with Timothy because of his highly-respected reputation as a biosecurity expert," said Phoenix Life CEO Martin Tindall. "To ensure we comply with the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotics and other international drug treaties, as well as ensuring the biosecurity of our plants and our facilities, we need someone with great understanding of the need for these controls. We hope he can give our government partners assurances of our commitment to clear control around distribution of controlled substances. We welcome Timothy to lead that challenge."

In addition to his many career accomplishments, Tumukon represented the South Pacific region on the Standards Committee for the International Plant Protection Convention as the Pacific Representative from 2008 to 2011. He has also represented Vanuatu in the Codex Alimentarius Commission since 1999 and has headed the work of developing a regional Codex Standard for Kava since 2012; the regional standard will be adopted by the Codex body in 2021. Timothy was elected the Regional Coordinator and Chairperson for the Codex sub-region of North America and the South West Pacific from 2014 to January 2019 (the region includes Canada, the United States, New Zealand and Australia).

"Throughout my long career in bioscience, I have dedicated myself to learning the most effective and scientifically-backed strategies to minimize crop risks," said Tekon Timothy Tumukon, Head of Biosecurity Services at Phoenix Life. "I look forward to the next step in my career at Phoenix Life and we will work together to deliver the best botanical pharmaceutical products possible to patients across the globe."

To learn more about Phoenix Life Sciences International, please visit https://phoenixlife.co/ or for local information about Phoenix Life in Vanuatu visit https://phoenixlife.vu .

About Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, neurological, autoimmune and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information contained in this press release regarding Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited and its subsidiaries, (the "Companies") may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Companies herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Companies disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and therefore the products sold by Phoenix Life Sciences International are not available in the U.S.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Phoenix Life Sciences International does not sell or distribute any products in the United States that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). This company does not grow, sell, and distribute cannabis-based products in the United States and is solely involved with the legal distribution of medical cannabis-based products within certain international markets outside of the United States.

