White House senior counsel joins Norton Rose Fulbright's Washington, DC office

Washington, DC, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Samuel R. Ramer, who most recently served as Senior Associate Counsel to the President at the White House, has joined its Washington, DC office as a partner.



Ramer has held top positions in the executive and legislative branches of the US Government and as general counsel of a company. His experience in federal criminal and congressional investigations – as a prosecutor, a senior Department of Justice official, a White House lawyer, and senior staffer to key congressional committees – immediately adds to Norton Rose Fulbright's global regulations, investigations, securities, compliance and white collar crime practices.



As a member of the Office of the White House Counsel and previously as a top official at the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Ramer advised high-ranking officials on federal and congressional investigations as well as other important US legal matters affecting the nation.



Previously, Ramer served as the Acting Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs. In this capacity, he was responsible for managing the relationship between the Department and Congress. In addition, he prepared and counselled many senior DOJ department heads – including the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General – for their appearances before Congress. Ramer's experience also includes the other side of congressional investigations, having served on the senior staff of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.



Ramer has prior in-house experience as well. As the General Counsel of Symplicity, a leading software company, he guided the corporation through multiple government investigations and its successful sale to a large private equity firm.

As an Assistant US Attorney for the District of Columbia and, earlier, as an Assistant District Attorney in New York City, he tried scores of major cases to verdict.



Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:



"Sam is an immediate asset to our global regulations and investigations teams with his valuable insight. His deep and extensive experience in our nation's capital will be of great benefit to our clients and to his new colleagues."



Richard Krumholz, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation, commented:



"In addition to his work for the US government, Sam has prosecuted dozens of criminal cases to jury verdicts. His experience with white collar crime and government investigations enhances our litigation capabilities in these important areas."



Ramer, who is an active member of the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia, said:



"All signs point to an increase in congressional and government investigations for the foreseeable future. This is the perfect time to combine my capabilities in Washington with that of Norton Rose Fulbright's tremendous team of investigations lawyers."



Ramer earned his JD at Boston University School of Law and his BA at Brandeis University. He is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey. Ramer's application for admission to the DC Bar is pending, and he is practicing under the direct supervision of an enrolled, active member of the DC Bar.



