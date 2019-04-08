Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
TULSA, Okla., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s (NYSE:HP) fiscal second quarter 2019 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.
|What:
|Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.
|When:
|11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Thursday, April 25, 2019
|Via Phone:
|Domestic: 877-876-9173
|Access Code: Helmerich
|International: 785-424-1667
|Access Code: Helmerich
|Via Internet:
|Log on to http://www.hpinc.com then click on "INVESTORS" and then click on "Event Calendar" to find the event and the link to the webcast.
|Questions:
|Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90-days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s website at http://www.hpinc.com under "Audio Archives," which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website by clicking on "INVESTORS."
About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE:HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com