Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Globe Newswire  
April 08, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		 Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/2019 30,157,777  

Total gross of voting rights: 30,157,777

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  30,116, 275

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

