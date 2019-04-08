CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STMP, CAG, CVS and HCSG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Class Period: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stamps-com-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Stamps.com Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

To learn more about the Stamps.com Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/conagra-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle's three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle's business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

To learn more about the Conagra Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: CVS Health Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health's financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CVS Health Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Class Period: April 11, 2017 - March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Defendant Wahl either knew or was reckless in not knowing that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per share.

To learn more about the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

