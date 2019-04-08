CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MHLD, BRS, CNDT and NTNX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden's underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust's insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust's insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Allegations: Bristow Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants' admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox.

During a November 7, 2018 conference call, CEO Ashok Vemuri stated "we have had continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor. The performance issues stem from the vendors inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent's needs, and poorly structured contracts which we inherited." Vemuri also noted that an "outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted client and delivery performance."

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Class Period: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins. On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. Management acknowledged that "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix's share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

