Arrayit Corporation Announces Allergy Testing Services Evaluation Expansion by a Major Pharmacy Retailer

Sunnyvale, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, announces that its proprietary finger stick allergy testing services continue to be evaluated for physician-ordered sale by a major pharmacy retail chain. Arrayit allergy testing services empower doctors to more accurately diagnose and treat allergy and asthma using a few drops of patient blood. The speed and simplicity of the test results, coupled with powerful and secure Apple enterprise healthcare resources, afford on-site test reporting and ancillary health services including custom doctor-prescribed immunotherapy options through the company's therapeutics partners. This US-based pharmacy retailer operates an extensive national network of pharmacies and healthcare clinics, and reports annual revenues topping $100,000,000,000 ($100 billion).

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company's Chief Executive Officer, aced four consecutive rounds of proficiency testing, received endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group, doubled the number of clinics in its nationwide network to more than 400, announced in-network allergy testing services contracting with a top five commercial health benefits company, doubled its weekly billing guidance and appointed an Apple enterprise healthcare partner to accelerate 2019 revenues and earnings growth. The availability of the company's allergy testing services through a major pharmacy retail chain would significantly increase fiscal year 2019 (FY2019) revenues and earnings.

CEO Rene Schena states, "We are pleased that a major pharmacy retailer continues to evaluate our finger stick allergy testing services for in-store sale at their retail pharmacies and health clinics. Entry into this extensive retail network would accelerate Arrayit's health and wellness mission to enable doctor-ordered personalized care to the 60 million Americans reporting allergy and asthma symptoms."

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve human health and wellness. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", "would". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

CONTACT

Public Relations

Arrayit Corporation

Tel: 408-744-1331

Email: arrayit@arrayit.com

Web: www.arrayit.com

Public Relations Arrayit Corporation Tel: 408-744-1331 Email: arrayit@arrayit.com Web: www.arrayit.com