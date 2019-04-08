CGG: Sercel Brings its Technical Expertise to Structural Health and Earth Monitoring Markets

Sercel Brings its Technical Expertise to Structural Health and Earth Monitoring Markets

Paris, France – April 8, 2019

CGG announced today that Sercel has created two new brands, Sercel Structural Monitoring and Sercel Earth Monitoring, to bring the benefits of its advanced sensor technology to the high-potential Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) and Earth Monitoring markets.

Renowned in the global geophysics industry as a leading provider of innovative seismic equipment and reservoir monitoring instruments, Sercel has designed and manufactured an extensive range of cutting-edge sensors for natural resource exploration for over 60 years. QuietSeis™ is currently the most sensitive MEMS (Micro Electro-Mechanical System) seismic sensor available and provides the most accurate data for all types of monitoring thanks to its unrivalled, ultra-quiet performance, with instrument noise below 15ng/√Hz.

Sercel's sensor technology can also bring significant benefits for Structural Health Monitoring applications. The resulting superior data quality delivers improved oversight of a structure's condition over time and helps with the early detection of potential deterioration. As announced earlier this year , Sercel is currently developing an integrated solution, in partnership with APAVE, for permanent structural monitoring.

QuietSeis, together with Sercel's existing wide range of high-sensitivity seismometers designed to record data from onshore to water as deep as 6,000m, will also be offered to the Earth Monitoring market, providing detailed and real-time observation of earthquakes, volcanoes and other natural hazards, such as subsidence and landslides.

Pascal Rouiller, CEO of Sercel, said: "Our significant and long-term R&D investments have positioned Sercel at the very forefront of sensor technology. It is exciting to now be able to widen the scope of application of this technology to two crucially important fields - earth and structure monitoring – and see first-hand how the resulting improvements in data quality can deliver tangible, real-world benefits."

