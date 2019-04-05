Monthly Distribution Declaration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) (each, a "Fund," and collectively, the "Funds") today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions for April, May and June 2019.



Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share April 2019 April 17, 2019 April 16, 2019 April 25, 2019 $0.0817 May 2019 May 15, 2019 May 14, 2019 May 23, 2019 $0.0817 June 2019 June 12, 2019 June 11, 2019 June 20, 2019 $0.0817

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share April 2019 April 17, 2019 April 16, 2019 April 25, 2019 $0.1990 May 2019 May 15, 2019 May 14, 2019 May 23, 2019 $0.1990 June 2019 June 12, 2019 June 11, 2019 June 20, 2019 $0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of a Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $18 billion of assets under management as of February 28, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com .