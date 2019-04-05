Vornado Announces Leadership Changes

Michael J. Franco Appointed President



David R. Greenbaum Appointed Vice Chairman

Glen J. Weiss and Barry S. Langer Appointed Co-Heads of Real Estate

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Roth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), announced today the appointment of Michael J. Franco, age 50, as the Company's President. Mr. Franco has been with Vornado since 2011, most recently serving as Executive Vice President - Chief Investment Officer where he has been the lead for acquisitions, dispositions and financings and has been involved in all important decisions and strategy. Prior to joining Vornado, he was Managing Director, Head of MSREF US at Morgan Stanley.

David R. Greenbaum, age 67, has been appointed Vice Chairman of Vornado. Mr. Greenbaum previously was President of the New York Division. He has decided to cut back while continuing his leadership as Vice Chairman. Vornado's Board of Trustees intends to invite Mr. Greenbaum to join the Board this year, concurrent with adding an additional independent Trustee. Mr. Greenbaum joined the Company in 1997 as part of Vornado's acquisition of the Mendik Company.

Glen J. Weiss, age 49, the Company's Executive Vice President of Office Leasing has been appointed to the additional position of Co-Head of Real Estate. Mr. Weiss has been with Vornado since the 1997 Mendik acquisition.

Barry S. Langer, age 40, the Company's Executive Vice President of Development has been appointed to the additional position of Co-Head of Real Estate. Mr. Langer has been with Vornado since 2003.

Further discussion of today's leadership changes is included in Steven Roth's annual Chairman's letter filed today and available at www.vno.com.

