PipelineDeals CRM Sponsors the 2019 Industrial Supply Association Convention

Houston, TX, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PipelineDeals, the most adopted CRM among small and midsize businesses, announced it will be sponsoring the Industrial Supply Association (ISA) Conference in Houston.

"We're proud to support the ISA and have a presence at the annual convention which focuses on the changing needs of its members and the markets they serve," said JP Werlin, CEO and Co-Founder of PipelineDeals. "We enable IMRs and manufacturers to keep ahead of the competition by providing CRM software to improve the sales process, boost customer retention, and expand business opportunities. It's an exciting industry to foster change and business growth."

The 2019 ISA Convention will take place at the Hilton Americas-Houston from April 6 to April 8. The event is the largest tradeshow and networking convention for distributors, independent manufacturing representatives (IMRs), suppliers and manufacturers in the maintenance, repair, operations and production (MROP) supply industry. This year, the ISA will be introducing a new industry award called the Innovation Impact Award: People's Choice to celebrate innovation within the industrials space. During the event, PipelineDeals is sponsoring the Innovation Hall where nominees will be showcasing their products and services.

"It's fantastic to have Service Providers like PipelineDeals take part in the ISA Convention. They bring innovative software and services to the Industrial MROP channel so the ISA can continue to be a driver of change in both industrial manufacturing and distribution," said Ed Gerber, President and CEO of the ISA. "The convention is one of our biggest events to help lead the channel forward as we look ahead to the launch of the industry's first-ever sales process standard."

About ISA

The Industrial Supply Association (ISA) is the association for the industrial maintenance, repair, operations, and production supply (MROP) channel. The ISA helps its members develop and advance their companies and careers. Established in 1916, the ISA remains committed to bringing channel partners together and fostering an environment that allows for a free flow of communication to better understand the needs of both manufacturers and distributors. For more information, please visit: https://www.isapartners.org

About PipelineDeals

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals is the most adopted CRM for small and midsize businesses, empowering sales teams across a breadth of industries to build game changing relationships. PipelineDeals is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users in 100 countries use PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities and close more deals.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Try PipelineDeals by signing up for a 14-day free trial or engage with PipelineDeals on Twitter.

