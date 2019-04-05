VanillaSoft's Darryl Praill Named one of the "19 B2B Marketers To Follow In 2019" by B2B Marketing Exchange, Presented by Demand Gen Report

Plano, Texas, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, is pleased to announce that Darryl Praill, the company's CMO, has been named as one of the "19 B2B Marketers to Follow in 2019" by the B2B Marketing Exchange conference, presented by Demand Gen Report.



Praill was a speaker at the 2019 B2B Marketing Exchange in Scottsdale on February 25. He co-hosts the "Real Sales Banter" podcast with Mark Hunter and Gerhard Gschwandtner, presented by Selling Power magazine, and also hosts VanillaSoft's "INSIDE Inside Sales" podcast. Praill also regularly shares opinionated and informed posts on LinkedIn and Twitter.



"Thank you to the team at B2B Marketing Exchange and Demand Gen Report. I'm looking at this recognition as a testament to VanillaSoft's experience and leadership in the sales engagement space. Of course, I am humbled to be included on a list of marketers who I learn from and look up to," said Praill. "I'm lucky to lead an incredibly talented marketing team at VanillaSoft, who are tireless in their efforts to deliver marketing smarts and sales engagement services to our industry and followers. The entire VanillaSoft team deserves these plaudits."



Marisa Jentz, Author at B2B Marketing Exchange shared, "The B2B Marketing Exchange team is constantly in awe of the talented practitioners that continue to push the boundaries of our industry. We're lucky enough to be able to meet these marketers annually at #B2BMX, but it's important to stay connected throughout the year and to be inspired and challenged by our peers."



