Debbie Stein and Dr. Howard Johnson awarded Financial Executives International Canada's (FEI Canada) Highest Honour: The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) recognizes a member or members who have made significant contributions to advocating and improving FEI Canada. We are pleased to announce that Debbie Stein of the Calgary Chapter and Dr. Howard Johnson of the Southern Golden Horseshoe (SGH) Chapter, are our two recipients of this year's prestigious award.

Debbie Stein has had an esteemed career as former CFO of AltaGas and as a Director on many external Boards.

Debbie has been an extremely active volunteer at FEI Canada for numerous years, having held many of the most senior positions across the association. Debbie's FEI Canada résumé is nothing short of remarkable. Debbie is a former Chair of the Chapter Leadership Committee, Chair of the FEI Canada National Board, Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and Chair of the Board of Directors, amongst many other roles.

Debbie was also instrumental in working with FEI Canada's CEO and other Executives in Residence to build the CFO Leadership Beyond Finance program into a successful, high quality program.

Our second recipient, Dr. Howard Johnson, has held a variety of key positions in FEI Canada during his time with the association. As a former President of the SGH Chapter (at the time known as the Hamilton Chapter), Howard made a significant and historical impact on the direction of the Chapter. Through his connections and business acquaintances, Howard was instrumental in membership growth of this chapter, and FEI Canada as a whole. Howard's astute leadership, tenacity, vision and dedication was best evidenced in his decision to expand the, then, Hamilton chapter to Oakville and Mississauga, with a full, chapter-wide rebrand into, what is now, the Southern Golden Horseshoe (SGH) chapter.

Howard was also a founding Board member of CFERF, FEI Canada's research arm. Howard was instrumental in building CFERF into one of the most prominent research foundations for senior financial executives across Canada today.

Howard has also been a regular presenter at FEI Canada Conferences and his presentations always exemplify the quality and excellence FEI Canada has built its reputation.

FEI Canada sends a heartfelt thank you to Debbie and Howard for their service to the association.

Thomas Rigg, Communications, Research & Education Coordinator Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) 416 366 3007 x 5105 trigg@feicanada.org