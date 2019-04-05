QUANTUM CAPITAL, INC. Cancels Reverse Stock Split and Appoints New President

YAU MA TEI, Hong Kong, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – QUANTUM CAPITAL, INC. (OTC:LTSN) announced today that its Board of Directors has decided to abandon and cancel the reverse stock split that was approved by the Board of Directors. It is in the best interest of the company, its shareholders and Investors to cancel the proposed reverse split of the common stock previously announced.



The company has named Ming Kui Jie as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Ming Kui Jie will also assume the duties as secretary and director.

The company is now active with the Nevada Secretary Of State ( https://www.nvsos.gov/sosentitysearch/CorpDetails.aspx?lx8nvq=Y9cAcufVLlSX4J3jOWG1hA%253d%253d&nt7=0 ).

About Quantum Capital, Inc.

Quantum specializes in technology and services for the management and security of mobile computers, netbooks, and smartphones. Quantum helps companies with their digital transformation. With Quantum's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new Quantum journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Quantum enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Quantum services include, web/mobile development, I.T. infrastructure support and deployment, and I.T. consultancy. Quantum provide services to startups, large enterprises, and everything in between. Our technical knowlegde and expertise is extensive, and Quantum can apply this to any type of I.T. related business problem. Whilst our focus is technical Quantum also employ a team of excellent designers who are able to deliver cutting edge web designs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains many forward-looking statements such as "project," "plan," "can," etc. Such statements are subject to possible uncertain risks that may vary actual results from those intended in or expressed by the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For more information, please contact:

QUANTUM CAPITAL, INC.

+85229803711