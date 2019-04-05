UnitedCorp to Host Investor Conference Call on April 10th to Provide Year-end Review and Plans for 2019

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time: R.S.V.P. http://www.unitedcorp.com/conference/at least 24 hours in advance - by 12:00 PM (noon) April 9, 2019



MIAMI, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Miami-based United American Corp ("UnitedCorp"), (OTC:UAMA) is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Benoit Laliberte, will lead a conference call on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time to provide investors with a year-end review of developments and operations in 2018 and plans for 2019 and beyond.

Mr. Laliberte will discuss, amongst other things, the implementation and growth of Company's various divisions. This will include BlockchainDome Heat Stations, as well as how this technology will be used in hyperscale data centers operations as well as the Company's other projects including its Last Mile wireless connectivity pilot, TNW Wireless, applications for use in blockchain and plans for the Company's intellectual property portfolio.

A Question & Answer session will follow Mr. Laliberte's presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to ask Mr. Laliberte questions on the Company and its business plan.

"We have worked very hard in the last year and a half to operationalize our innovative technology and achieve sustainable revenues," stated Mr. Laliberte. "It has been both challenging and rewarding and I look forward to updating our shareholders and providing them with our plans for the future."

Investors who would like to participate are required to register for the call. This should be done as soon as possible but no later than 24 hours in advance (by 12:00 PM (noon), Eastern Time, April 9th, 2019) at www.unitedcorp.com/conference/ in order to receive an access code and dial in instructions for the conference call.

About United American Corp

Established in 1992, United American Corp is a Florida-based development and management company focusing on telecommunications and information technologies. The company currently owns telecommunications assets and holds the rights to manage a portfolio of patents and proprietary technology in telecommunications, social media and Blockchain technology, and owns and operates the BlockchainDomes which are designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using computer equipment in naturally cooled data centers where efficiency and low-cost operations are a priority.

About TNW Wireless Inc.

TNW Wireless is a licensed wireless operator for wholesale and retail services in Canada and a wholly-owned subsidiary of United American Corp pending the acquisition by UnitedCorp. The company currently holds 25MHz bandwidth tier-2 850 MHz licences and is a registered wireless carrier. It is licensed to provide communication services to the Northwest region of Canada and can provide global communication services through its proprietary iPCS Smartphone-over-IP technology.

About the BlockchainDome

The UnitedCorp BlockchainDome Heat Station was designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit chip) mining operations where efficiency and low-cost operations are a priority. The BlockchainDomes, which utilize a proprietary passive cooling ground-coupled heat-exchanger technology, are particularly suited for situations where rapid cluster deployment is required as they can be erected and commissioned in a matter of weeks rather than up to a year using the traditional "Bricks and Mortar" approach. BlockchainDomes can be configured in a wide range of sizes to service any type of greenhouse operation.

How BlockchainDomes work can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDmhhaJKHLg

Source:

United American Corp

Contact:

Jenna Trevor-Deutsch

Director Investor Relations

investorrelations@unitedcorp.com

604 398 5000 ext: 109