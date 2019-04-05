NexImmune Management to Present at Upcoming Conferences
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, an emerging leader in the field of antigen-directed immunotherapy, today announced that Scott Carmer, Neximmune's Chief Executive Officer, will be participating and presenting a corporate update at the following conferences:
Jefferies Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Summit
Friday, April 5th, 3:05PM ET
Boston, MA
Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase
Thursday, April 18th, 10:50AM ET
Boston, MA
About NexImmune
NexImmune is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help cure cancer by directing T cell function using precision technology and personalized therapeutics. The Company's proprietary AIM Technology uses artificial Antigen Presenting Cells (aAPC) to create highly targeted T cell-based immunotherapies. In preclinical studies, aAPC have demonstrated the ability to clear established tumors by expanding antigen-specific T cells when injected directly (in vivo) or when used as part of an ex vivo cellular expansion system. For more information visit: www.neximmune.com
