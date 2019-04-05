Press release, Helsinki, 5 April 2019 at 9.00 am (EET)

Professor Linda Carpenter joins Nexstim's Scientific Advisory Board

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalized, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depression Disorder (MDD), today announces the appointment of professor Linda Carpenter, MD, to the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

The newly formed Scientific Advisory Board will be composed of key opinion leaders in the field of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) who will provide specialist support, advice and guidance in developing Nexstim's products and clinical applications in MDD and chronic pain.

Linda Carpenter is a professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University, United States. Professor Carpenter has extensive experience in the field of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS): She is the founding Director of the Butler Hospital TMS Clinic and Neuromodulation Research Facility and has been a Director of the Clinical TMS Society since 2016.

Scientific Advisory Board members will have access to an NBT® system in the clinics where they provide or are responsible for the TMS therapy. Professor Carpenter conducts her research and provides TMS therapy for MDD in the Butler Hospital TMS Clinic.

Professor Linda Carpenter commented: "The built-in navigation technology that is the heart of Nexstim's NBT® system allows for the precise and consistent targeting of the specific areas of the cortex that we want to modulate with TMS. A number of research initiatives with Nexstim will be used to inform and advance the development of improved TMS therapies based on their ability to be optimized and customized for each individual patient."

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim Plc commented: "We are delighted to have attracted Professor Carpenter, a respected and distinguished expert, to our newly formed advisory board. Professor Carpenter has a long experience in the field of TMS and treatment of MDD. With her appointment, alongside further appointments planned in the near future, we are confident that the guidance of the distinguished members of our SAB will help us expand and strengthen Nexstim's presence, especially in North America."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Nexstim

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)207 2822949

nexstim@citigatedewerogerson.com

