Biocartis Group NV: DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING VOTING SECURITIES

PRESS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

5 April 2019, 07:00 CEST

Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities

Mechelen, Belgium, 5 April 2019 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that 21,000 new shares were issued on 4 April 2019 as a result of the exercise of stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) under the 2013 Plan.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the 'Belgian Act'), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

Total outstanding share capital: EUR 563,820.88;

Total outstanding voting securities: 56,382,088;

Total outstanding voting rights: 56,382,088;

Shares that can still be issued: 3,390,544 shares (each share entailing one voting right), of which:

494,699 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 494,699 outstanding stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are still outstanding under the '2013 Plan' for employees, consultants and management members, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option ('2013 Stock Options'); 234,794 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 234,794 outstanding stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are still outstanding under the '2015 Plan' for employees, consultants, management members and directors, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option ('2015 Stock Options'); 1,340,000 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 1,340,000 outstanding stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are still outstanding under the '2017 Plan' for the CEO, entitling the holder thereof to acquire one new share per option ('2017 Stock Options'); and 1,321,051 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 1,321,051 outstanding stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are still outstanding under the '2018 Plan' for (mainly) certain selected employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as for consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries, independent directors of the Company and directors of the Company's subsidiaries, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option ('2018 Stock Options').



Pursuant to the Belgian Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

----- END ----

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

email rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729 | gsm +32 471 53 60 64

@Biocartis_ www.linkedin.com/Biocartis

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology. This area represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla(TM) are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla(TM) trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Biocartis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.