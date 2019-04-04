Colliers International Extends Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX:CIGI) ("Colliers") announced today that it has extended its unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a new 5-year term maturing in April 2024. The prior Credit Facility had a maturity of April 2023. The borrowing capacity remained at US$1.0 billion but certain other amendments were made to provide increased flexibility for Colliers' capital structure. Pricing and financial covenants remain unchanged.



TD Securities acted as Lead Arranger for the financing. The Toronto-Dominion Bank acted as Administration Agent. HSBC Bank and Bank of Montreal acted as Syndication Agents while JP Morgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank and Mizuho Bank acted as Documentation Agents. Additional bank participants include The Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of America, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo Bank.

The 2.23% euro-denominated senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the "Senior Notes"), which rank pari passu with the Credit Facility, were also updated with similar amendments to increase the flexibility of Colliers' capital structure while financial covenants remain unchanged.

"We are pleased to have renewed the Credit Facility, and to have made advantageous amendments to both the Credit Facility and Senior Notes to allow us to further diversify our debt capital structure and manage our interest costs going forward," said Christian Mayer, Senior Vice President, Finance & Treasurer.

"We truly appreciate the ongoing support of our bank group and noteholders," said John B. Friedrichsen, Chief Financial Officer. "The extended Credit Facility together with our long-term Senior Notes provide us significant dry powder to pursue our strategic growth objectives around the world and in each of our service lines," he concluded.

