The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AVEO, BRS, T and CRCM

NEW YORK, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 to January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

The complaint alleges Bristow Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Class Period: (A) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (B) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

AT&T Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Class Period: March 27, 2015 to April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the Company vets the caregivers and daycare providers listed on its website.

