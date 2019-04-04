March Madness? Not So Much for Technology Claims, According to Safeware

Dublin, OH, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament enters its final rounds, fans across the country anxiously wait to see how their brackets will hold up and if their predictions will come true. With over 60 games played in the span of a few short weeks, the sport's world is abuzz with activity. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, discovered another interesting trend in March; overall, several types of technology damage are less common compared to other months of the year.

Reviewing Safeware's historic claims data reveals that in March liquid damage on technology is down by 15% compared to the rest of the year. Additionally, reports of theft are down 18% and accidental falls and drops are down by 27%. The link to this statistically significant reduction is not fully known, but could be attributed to the Spring Break season in the education space.

Even though the likelihood of experiencing certain perils in March is less than average, it doesn't mean that devices are immune from damage during this time. A Safeware customer in Colorado was at basketball practice, eager to work on his free-throws. Unfortunately, one bounced off the court and landed on his backpack, which in turn shattered his laptop's screen.

"While March proves to be a particularly slow time for certain causes of technology claims, we know the importance of always providing comprehensive coverage on electronics," says Safeware's Chief Executive Office, Bryan Schutjer. "Safeware offers peace-of-mind that your device will be protected, no matter when the damages occur."

While predicting when technology will break down or be damaged is not as enjoyable as picking who will make it to the final round, it is important to consider what would be done in those circumstances. Fortunately, Safeware provides customers the ability to own their devices with confidence year-round.

