Vishay Intertechnology to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 9

MALVERN, Pa., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH ) will release its results for the fiscal first quarter ending March 30, 2019 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on May 9, 2019.



A conference call to discuss Vishay's first quarter financial results is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the conference ID is 8555287.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 (+1 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 8555287.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com .

