Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Operating Results

Globe Newswire  
April 04, 2019 3:27pm   Comments
BATON ROUGE, La., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, May 2, 2019.  Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers:
Passcode:		 1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Lamar 
   
Replay:
Passcode:		 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
46662495
Available through Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com
Available through Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

Lamar_Logo (2).png

