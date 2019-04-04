Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 4085893#. This recording will be available until May 9, 2019.

For further information :

Manon Lacroix

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Tel./Tél. : (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com