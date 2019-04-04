B. Braun Will Showcase Clorotekal® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) at ASRA 2019

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. will present its first FDA-approved local anesthetic for spinal anesthesia -- Clorotekal® (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) -- at the American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA) and Acute Pain Medicine's 43rd annual conference from April 11-13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. B. Braun also will showcase Xperius® Ultrasound System, SAXA Medical Solutions Disinfection Workstation, and its Regional Anesthesia Trays with healthy drug supply.

"Our mission is to reimagine regional anesthesia by adding products to our robust anesthesia therapy portfolio that continue to address post-operative pain," said Leigh Nickens, Director of Marketing, Fluid Therapy and Injectable Drugs at B. Braun. "Clorotekal is a preservative free ester local anesthetic intended for spinal anesthesia in adults," Nickens continued.

B. Braun will offer an educational presentation at ASRA on Friday, April 12th, titled "Fast Track Anesthesia: A New Kid in Town." The presentation will be made by Professor Narinder Rawal, M.D., Ph.D., Marc Schmittner, M.D., Benjamin Fox, M.D., and Professor Tony Yaksh, Ph.D. It will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Julius Ballroom 12 at Caesars Palace. B. Braun will provide lunch during the presentation. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged, please click here.

Clorotekal (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) is indicated for intrathecal injection for the production of subarachnoid block (spinal anesthesia) in adults undergoing surgical procedures. Indicated procedures include those suitable for Clorotekal's short duration of action. Clorotekal is available in 50 mg/5 mL glass ampules. Doses above 50 mg have not been adequately tested for efficacy and safety. Please see prescribing information attached.

Contraindications: Known hypersensitivity to the active substance, medicinal products of the PABA (para-aminobenzoic acid) ester group, other ester-type local anesthetics or to any of the excipients. General and specific contraindications to spinal anesthesia regardless of the local anesthetic used should be taken into account (e.g., decompensated cardiac insufficiency, hypovolemic shock, coagulopathy). Intravenous regional anesthesia (the anesthetic agent is introduced into the limb and allowed to set in while tourniquets retain the agent within the desired area). Serious problems with cardiac conduction. Local infection at the site of proposed lumbar puncture and septicemia.

Please see Important Safety Information for Clorotekal that follows.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information and healthcare provider information for Clorotekal (chloroprocaine hydrochloride) at www.clorotekalusa.com .

In booth #209 at ASRA, B. Braun will also feature:

Xperius Point-of-Care Ultrasound System : The ultrasound system is designed to support the needs in regional anesthesia at the point of care. The system offers an intuitive user interface and image quality for needle targeting and positioning, as well as ergonomic features such as an articulating arm. Xperius Ultrasound complements B. Braun's regional block portfolio. Xperius is the first product resulting from a strategic alliance between B. Braun Melsungen AG and Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX: PHIA)).



: The ultrasound system is designed to support the needs in regional anesthesia at the point of care. The system offers an intuitive user interface and image quality for needle targeting and positioning, as well as ergonomic features such as an articulating arm. Xperius Ultrasound complements B. Braun's regional block portfolio. Xperius is the first product resulting from a strategic alliance between B. Braun Melsungen AG and Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX: PHIA)). SAXA Medical Solutions Anesthesia Disinfection Workstation : B. Braun continues to strive to reduce healthcare-acquired infections through use of the DOCit™ and HubScrub ® to improve intravascular device disinfection in the operating room. DOCit is designed to disinfect syringe tips and male luer connectors, and to organize the anesthesia workspace. The HubScrub is designed to disinfect needleless connectors, female luers, and swabbable stopcocks. The workstation is designed to organize the anesthesia workspace in an operating room.



B. Braun continues to strive to reduce healthcare-acquired infections through use of the DOCit™ and HubScrub to improve intravascular device disinfection in the operating room. DOCit is designed to disinfect syringe tips and male luer connectors, and to organize the anesthesia workspace. The HubScrub is designed to disinfect needleless connectors, female luers, and swabbable stopcocks. The workstation is designed to organize the anesthesia workspace in an operating room. Drugs Are Back in Regional Anesthesia Trays : As the leader in Regional Anesthesia, we have invested heavily since 2015 in initiatives to help ensure a stable drug supply and reduce the risk of tray backorders associated with drug shortages. This includes a new drug ampule supplier, exclusively for B. Braun tray customers.

*Clorotekal is a registered trademark of Sintetica S.A. and is manufactured for B. Braun Medical Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding, ostomy and wound care, and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

Contact:

Allison Longenhagen

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610.997.4768

Allison.longenhagen@bbraunusa.com



