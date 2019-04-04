Santhera Raises up to CHF 22.1 Million by Placement of Shares and Credit Line

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 4, 2019 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has placed all of the remaining 500,000 registered shares from its existing authorized share capital in a private placement, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of CHF 7.1 million. Taken together with the newly established credit line facility which, subject to certain conditions, amounts up to CHF 15.0 million, the proceeds of these near-term financing initiatives provide new liquid funds of up to CHF 22.1 million.

Santhera has placed an aggregate of 500,000 registered shares with investors at a price of CHF 14.25 per share, representing a 4.5% discount to the closing price of today, raising gross proceeds of CHF 7.1 million. Santhera expects to issue the new shares during the coming days from its authorized share capital, excluding existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights. After completion of the placement, Santhera's share capital will amount to CHF 11,164,563, divided into 11,164,563 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each. The share placement was managed by Mirabaud Securities (Geneva).

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's Raxone® (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Israel and Serbia for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® and Puldysa® are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

For Investors:

investor-relations@santhera.com or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment